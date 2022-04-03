MPs call for ‘carbon border’ to cut emissions from imports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MPs call for 'carbon border' to cut emissions from imports

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 12.03am
A power station (David Davies/PA)
A power station (David Davies/PA)

The Government is being urged by MPs to establish a “carbon border” to prevent the UK’s drive for net zero emissions being undermined by cheap foreign imports.

The Commons Environmental Audit Committee said while there was a carbon pricing system for goods produced in the UK, 43% of the country’s consumption emissions arise from imports which are not covered by the scheme.

It said introducing a “carbon border adjustment mechanism” (CBAM) – extending the carbon price levied on domestic production to equivalent imports – would be a “powerful lever” to reduce emissions and support the development of low carbon products.

The committee acknowledged that introducing such a measure at a time when living standards are under intense pressure, in large measure due to spiralling energy costs, would be “challenging”.

It said the Government would need to develop a strategy of public engagement to build consensus around the policy as a measure for tackling climate change, while ensuring vulnerable and low0income households were protected.

“Effective carbon pricing is crucial to decarbonisation, but cannot be achieved without effective anti-carbon leakage policies in place,” the report said.

“The Government’s current approach to addressing the risks of carbon leakage … is insufficient on its own to incentivise industrial decarbonisation effectively.”

While the committee acknowledged that a CBAM would need to be adopted internationally to be truly effective, it said reaching agreement would take time and that UK should start work unilaterally.

The committee chairman, Philip Dunne, said that despite difficulties, it was clear “the pros of a CBAM outweigh the cons”.

“A carbon border adjustment mechanism can drive change not only by addressing carbon leakage, but by driving low-carbon change across our economy,” he said.

“For too long the emissions from our consumption have effectively been ‘offshored’, leaving the problem as out of sight and out of mind.

“But we must all take greater responsibility for our consumption, and the practices that our businesses and organisations adopt.”

