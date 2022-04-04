What the papers say – April 4 By Press Association April 4 2022, 2.55am What the papers say – April 4 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More allegations of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine lead the front pages on Monday. Accusations of genocide and possible reprisals from the West are splashed on The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express, The Independent and the Daily Mail. 🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Allies want Putin to face justice for war atrocities'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/iXPHQhbcU3— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 3, 2022 Monday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Putin Will Pay For ‘Despicable’ War Crimes, Vows PM” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NKMOELeZ1k— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 3, 2022 Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “ ‘A terrible war crime’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ecpQdgRsY7— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 3, 2022 Monday’s Daily MAIL: “Putin’s Stain On Humanity” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XQLjwDH65c— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 3, 2022 Metro adds comments from Ukraine’s foreign minister that Vladimir Putin is worse than the so-called Islamic State, while the Financial Times reports the EU is planning fresh sanctions. Monday's front page:'WORSE THAN ISIS'#TomorrowsPapersToday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/kjXnpUEhlo— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) April 3, 2022 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday April 4 https://t.co/TQMi6apgGb pic.twitter.com/GCCl173d7Y— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 3, 2022 The i, The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Mirror all carry harrowing reports of the killing of civilians. Monday’s i – “Massacre of innocents” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lfDHmvX3oe— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 3, 2022 Guardian front page, Monday 4 April 2022: Horror in Bucha: Russia accused of torture and massacre of civilians pic.twitter.com/40cw19ycxQ— Guardian news (@guardiannews) April 3, 2022 Monday’s TIMES: “Civilians ‘shot in the streets’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Kxpe32fRm1— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 3, 2022 Tomorrow's front page: Genocide #TomorrowsPapersToday(Warning: Graphic images) https://t.co/4GMPuGuCWo pic.twitter.com/bMFAFgIk7t— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 3, 2022 Meanwhile, The Sun reports Conservative MP David Warburton has been admitted to hospital following his suspension amid an investigation. On tomorrow's front page: Tory MP David Warburton in psychiatric hospital for ‘severe shock and stress’ after cocaine scandal pichttps://t.co/3l3ifPEGyq pic.twitter.com/IdF6Ubu1Lj— The Sun (@TheSun) April 3, 2022 And the Daily Star leads on comments from a “top cop” that police should work from home. Tomorrow's front page: Lie-in Of Duty #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fDAocGkQyW— Daily Star (@dailystar) April 3, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier What the papers say – April 3 What the papers say – April 2 Russia blames Ukraine for fuel depot blast as Kyiv denies role What the papers say – March 1