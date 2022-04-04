Sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 5.03am
Oxford throw cox Jack Tottem into the river after winning the men’s Boat Race (Joe Giddens/PA)
Oxford throw cox Jack Tottem into the river after winning the men’s Boat Race (Joe Giddens/PA)

England suffered World Cup final defeat, Celtic claimed Old Firm victory and the Boat Race returned to the River Thames.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.

Nat Sciver celebrates her brilliant century during the Women's Cricket World Cup final
England all-rounder Nat Sciver celebrates her brilliant century during the Women’s Cricket World Cup final… (PA)
...but it was not enough to prevent Australia winning by 76 runs to lift the trophy
…but it was not enough to prevent Australia winning by 71 runs to lift the trophy (PA)
Christian Eriksen scores during Brentford's 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Christian Eriksen scores during Brentford’s 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Adam Davy/PA)
Cambridge celebrate their fifth successive women's Boat Race success
Cambridge celebrate their fifth successive women’s Boat Race success (Adam Davy/PA)
But Oxford ended Cambridge's winning streak in the men's event
But Oxford ended Cambridge’s winning streak in the men’s event (Adam Davy/PA)
A plane with a banner of support for Rangers flies over Ibrox - but Celtic took a big step towards the title by winning the Old Firm derby 2-1
A plane with a banner of support for Rangers flies over Ibrox – but Celtic took a big step towards the title by winning the Old Firm derby 2-1 (Steve Welsh/PA)
Fabinho's spot-kick helped Liverpool see off lowly Watford 2-0 and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City
Fabinho’s spot-kick helped Liverpool see off lowly Watford 2-0 and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)
Manchester City beat Burnley 2-0 to remain a point clear
Manchester City beat Burnley 2-0 to remain a point clear (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea eased to victory against Reading to go top of the WSL on Sunday night
Chelsea recorded a 5-0 victory against Reading to go top of the WSL on Sunday night (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Arsenal had earlier seen off Leicester 5-0 to keep the pressure on at the top
Arsenal had earlier seen off Leicester 5-0 to keep the pressure on at the top (Nigel French/PA)
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his first Masters 1000 tournament by clinching the Miami Open men's singles title
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his first Masters 1000 tournament by clinching the Miami Open men’s singles title (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Iga Swiatek holds up the trophy after beating Naomi Osaka in the women's singles final at the Miami Open
Iga Swiatek holds up the trophy after beating Naomi Osaka in the women’s singles final at the Miami Open (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
It was another frustrating day for Manchester United as they drew at home to Leicester
It was another frustrating day for Manchester United as they drew at home to Leicester (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min scores during Tottenham's 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle that moved them into the top four ahead of Arsenal, with Manchester United three points back in seventh
Son Heung-min scores during Tottenham’s 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle that moved them into the top four ahead of Arsenal, with Manchester United three points back in seventh (Nick Potts/PA)
Cadan Murley scores for Harlequins in their thrashing of London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership
Cadan Murley scores for Harlequins in their thrashing of London Irish in the Gallagher Premiership (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Defeat at West Ham left Frank Lampard's Everton in relegation trouble
Defeat at West Ham left Frank Lampard’s Everton in relegation trouble (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Ward-Prowse scored another free-kick in Southampton's draw with Leeds
James Ward-Prowse scored another free-kick in Southampton’s draw with Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)

