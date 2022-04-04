Ex-finance minister wins runoff vote to be Costa Rica’s president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ex-finance minister wins runoff vote to be Costa Rica’s president

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 7.31am
Costa Rica’s former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves, after winning a presidential runoff election (Carlos Gonzalez/AP)
Costa Rica’s former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves, after winning a presidential runoff election (Carlos Gonzalez/AP)

A former finance minister who surprised many by making it into Costa Rica’s presidential runoff vote is to become the country’s new leader next month, while still fending off accusations of sexual harassment when he worked at the World Bank.

With nearly all polling stations reporting, conservative economist Rodrigo Chaves had 53% of the vote, compared with 47% for former president Jose Figueres Ferrer, the supreme electoral tribunal said.

More than 42% of eligible voters did not take part in Sunday’s election, however, reflecting the lack of enthusiasm Costa Ricans had for the candidates.

In his victory speech, Mr Chaves said he received the result with humility and called for unity to address problems like unemployment and a soaring budget deficit.

Costa Rica rlections
Rodrigo Chaves greets supporters at a polling station (Carlos Gonzalez/AP)

“For me this is not a medal nor a trophy, but rather an enormous responsibility, heaped with challenges and difficulties that we will all resolve,” he said.

“Costa Rica, the best is to come,” Mr Chaves said to celebrating supporters. His inauguration is scheduled for May 8.

Mr Figueres conceded defeat less than an hour after results began to come in. He had led the first round of voting on February 6, with Mr Chaves in second that day. Neither had come close to the 40% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff.

“Costa Rica has voted and the people have spoken,” Mr Figueres said. “As the democrats we are we will always be respectful of that decision.”

Costa Rica elections
Rodrigo Chaves pumps his fist after casting his ballot (Carlos Gonzalez/AP)

Mr Figueres, who was Costa Rica’s president from 1994 to 1998, represents the National Liberation Party like his father, three-time president Jose Figueres Ferrer.

Mr Chaves served briefly in the administration of outgoing president Carlos Alvarado and represents the Social Democratic Progress Party.

Both men waged a bruising campaign that highlighted past controversies.

Mr Chaves’ campaign is under investigation by electoral authorities for allegedly running an illegal parallel financing structure. He also has been dogged by a sexual harassment scandal that drove him out of the World Bank.

While working at the World Bank he was accused of sexual harassment by several women, was eventually demoted and then resigned. He has denied the accusations.

More than 3.5 million Costa Ricans were eligible to vote, but with many voters underwhelmed by the options, turnout was even lower than the 60% in February.

While Costa Rica has enjoyed relative democratic stability compared with other countries in the region, people have grown frustrated with public corruption scandals and high unemployment.

