Extinction Rebellion enters fourth day of protests at oil facility

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 8.37am Updated: April 4 2022, 1.49pm
Extinction Rebellion returned to the Esso West oil facility near Heathrow Airport on Monday (Extinction Rebellion/PA)
Climate change campaigners have staged a protest at an oil facility near Heathrow Airport on their fourth day of action.

Extinction Rebellion said around 30 protesters returned to the Esso West oil facility in west London at 4am on Monday as part of their campaign to urge the Government to stop using fossil fuels.

In a statement, the group said they were blocking the entrance with two bamboo structures and two large banners that said “Join Us – London 9th April” and “Stop Fossil Fuels Now”.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the force is aware of the protest and officers are at the scene.

In an update on Monday afternoon, Extinction Rebellion said the force had “begun dismantling this structure while a protester remains attached at height”.

The PA news agency has contacted the Met for further comment.

Since Friday, the campaigners and a second group, Just Stop Oil, have staged a number of protests at oil terminals and refineries across the UK.

Over the weekend Just Stop Oil blocked oil depots in Grays, Purfleet, Buncefield, Tamworth and central Birmingham.

More than 80 people were arrested in Essex over the weekend, while 14 were held in Staines in Surrey, and six were arrested in Birmingham.

Andrew Smith, from Extinction Rebellion, said: “We’re here to say that climate action cannot wait. Right now, governments are choosing to exploit the crisis in Ukraine to hand out oil licences and continue the fossil fuel economy that’s destroying us.

A campaigner stands in front of a tanker at the west London facility (Extinction Rebellion/PA)

“The reality is, the UK public wants faster action on climate as the energy crisis hits. We know what is happening and what needs to be done – by acting in favour of corporate interest over the will of the people, the Government is showing contempt for the people who elected them.

“How long ago did our Prime Minister say Cop26 was our last chance to save humanity? And now they’re sidelining climate policy once again. This is not living in reality.”

The group said further action is expected on April 9 in London’s Hyde Park.

