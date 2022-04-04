Stepfather denies murdering five-year-old Logan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Stepfather denies murdering five-year-old Logan

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 3.23pm Updated: April 4 2022, 5.27pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of John Cole giving evidence at Cardiff Crown Court, where he and Angharad Williamson along with a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are charged with killing five-year-old Logan Mwangi (PA)
A stepfather accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has denied killing him or being violent and abusive to him, a court heard.

John Cole, 40, denied he had punched Logan Mwangi and instead accused the boy’s mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, of shaking him.

Logan was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend on the morning of July 31 2021, close to the flat where he lived with his family.

The child, also known as Logan Williamson, had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a fall from a height.

Logan Mwangi murder trial
The view of the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, Wales, close to where Logan Mwangi’s body was found (Ben Birchall/PA)

Cardiff Crown Court heard that in the week of Logan’s death, Cole and Williamson were shutting him in his bedroom away from the rest of the household as he had Covid-19.

Giving evidence, Cole told the jury Logan did not want to stay in his room and in the days before he died, he and Williamson had to repeatedly put him back there.

He also explained that if Logan was naughty, he would be punished by having to stand in the “naughty corner” in the hallway for five-minute intervals for throwing toys and jumping off the furniture.

Peter Rouch QC, defending Williamson, suggested a comment a neighbour made two days before Logan’s body was found of “Baldy is going bananas” was Cole losing his temper.

“You were out of control and going bananas on the Thursday,” Mr Rouch said.

“You have a loud and aggressive voice? Did you speak to Logan in a loud and aggressive manner?”

Cole, who is 6ft 4in tall and weighs between 14 and 15 stone, replied: “I shouted at Logan, yes. We both used to shout at Logan. I wasn’t aggressive to Logan.”

Logan Mwangi murder trial
Angharad Williamson, 30, and John Cole, 40, in the dock (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr Rouch asked: “When you had him in the hallway, did you say, ‘Why are you flinching, you’re always flinching?’

“Did you say, words to the effect, ‘You have got to stop him flinching when I’m around him otherwise social services will be concerned?’

Cole replied: “No.”

Mr Rouch asked: “You were there in the hallway towering over him and you said, ‘The only thing he understands is pain’. You hit him twice in the stomach and he fell back on to his backside.”

Cole replied: “No, I did not hit Logan in the stomach.”

Mr Rouch suggested: “You said to the youth, ‘If he flinches again, take him down’.

“I am going to suggest Logan started to try and speak, he stammered, and the youth did what you told him to do and took him down.

“He hit him with his leg, so his feet were taken from him, and Logan fell down and as he fell the youth pressed his head on to the floor?”

Cole replied: “He did not touch Logan, I did not touch Logan. Neither of us hit him.”

Boy found dead in river
Tributes laid for Logan close to where his body was discovered (Ben Birchall/PA)

The defendant explained they had rowed after Williamson had shaken Logan and she had taken him back to his bedroom.

Mr Rouch said: “Did she say, ‘I’m sick of these rows and I’m going to leave you’ and you said, ‘If you do, I’ll kill him’, meaning Logan?”

The barrister said Williamson’s case was she went to bed on the night of Logan’s death until 5.30am after which time he was dead – meaning Cole or the youth were responsible.

Cole replied: “No. She ran out of the house when I told her to get her hands off Logan when she shook him.”

Cole said: “I didn’t punch Logan. I never said Angharad punched him, I have never said that.

“I didn’t kill Logan. Angharad was awake, Angharad woke me up.”

He told the jury he went to bed at around midnight and had left Logan alive with Williamson.

“She said she heard Logan take his last breath,” he said.

Asked why he had not questioned Williamson over what happened, Cole replied: “I knew I didn’t kill Logan, so the answer I would get would be too horrific and I didn’t want to know – it would be the youth or Angharad.”

Caroline Rees QC, prosecuting, suggested the incident of Williamson burning Logan with a hot teaspoon was an example of their “clever and manipulative” behaviour.

He agreed the youth was trained in martial arts and “knew how to maximise force from kicks and punches”.

“I was always taught it was protection, self-defence,” Cole replied.

Cole said he and Williamson were struggling with Logan’s behaviour and his mother had threatened to hand him over to social services but said they could not “pick and choose” children.

Ms Rees asked: “Would you liked to have picked and chosen, got rid of Logan and kept the youth?”

Cole replied: “No.”

The prosecutor suggested in the days leading up to Logan’s death he was treated like a “prisoner” in his bedroom.

“Taking food to his room and making him face the wall as you put the food to the room,” she said.

“You treated that little boy like a prisoner and in the week before Logan’s death he was largely confined to the room and made to face the wall when food was delivered to him.

“How did you think that made that little boy feel?”

Cole replied: “We were trying our best we possibly could.”

Cole has admitting perverting the course of justice for dumping the boy’s body, but denies murder.

He is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court alongside Williamson and a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age.

The trial continues.

