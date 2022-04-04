Loss of neurons, not lack of sleep, makes Alzheimer’s patients drowsy – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Loss of neurons, not lack of sleep, makes Alzheimer’s patients drowsy – study

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 4.49pm
Loss of neurons, not lack of sleep, makes Alzheimer’s patients drowsy, a study has suggested (Joe Giddens/PA)
Loss of neurons, not lack of sleep, makes Alzheimer’s patients drowsy, a study has suggested (Joe Giddens/PA)

The tiredness that Alzheimer’s patients experience is not caused by a lack of sleep, but the system in their brain that keeps them awake no longer works, a new study suggests.

The findings contradict the common belief that Alzheimer’s disease patients sleep during the day to make up for a bad night of sleep, researchers say.

They could also point towards potential treatments to help these patients feel more awake.

The data came from people who were patients at UC San Francisco’s Memory and Ageing Centre in America and volunteered to have their sleep monitored and donate their brains after they died.

Being able to compare sleep data with brain tissue after death was the key to answering a question that scientists have been pondering for years.

Senior author, Dr Lea Grinberg, said: “We were able to prove what our previous research had been pointing to – that in Alzheimer’s patients who need to nap all the time, the disease has damaged the neurons that keep them awake.

“It’s not that these patients are tired during the day because they didn’t sleep at night.

“It’s that the system in their brain that would keep them awake is gone.”

Researchers say the opposite effect was seen in patients with other neurodegenerative conditions.

Those patients have damage to the neurons that make them feel tired, so they are unable to sleep and become sleep-deprived.

Researchers developed the hypothesis, that Alzheimer’s patients had trouble staying awake, after discovering a set of neurons that keep us awake and that are affected in Alzheimer’s from the start of the disease.

Joseph Oh, a medical student and one of the lead authors, said: “You can think of this system as a switch with wake-promoting neurons and sleep-promoting neurons, each tied to neurons controlling circadian rhythms.

“Finally, with this post-mortem tissue, we’ve been able to confirm that this switch, which is known to exist in model animals, also exists in humans and governs our sleep and awake cycles.”

Christine Walsh, the study’s other lead author, said she expects the research to lead to new ways of treating sleep disturbances driven by neurodegeneration.

She explained that treatments for Alzheimer’s could be adjusted depending on the patient’s needs, bumping up the “awake” system while tamping down the “sleep” system.

The findings are published in the JAMA Neurology journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]