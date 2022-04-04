Liverpool looking to make it an unforgettable season – Virgil Van Dijk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Liverpool looking to make it an unforgettable season – Virgil Van Dijk

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 6.41pm
Virgil Van Dijk’s Liverpool have won their last 10 games in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)
Virgil Van Dijk's Liverpool have won their last 10 games in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

Virgil Van Dijk has stressed where Liverpool are currently at is something “no one should take for granted” as the Reds look to make it an “unforgettable” season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men resume their quest for Champions League glory on Tuesday with a quarter-final first leg at Benfica.

On the domestic front, Liverpool have won their last 10 games in the Premier League and are a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of facing them at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

They also take on City in the FA Cup semi-finals this month, while they already have this term’s Carabao Cup in the bag.

Defender Van Dijk told a press conference on Monday: “We just want to make this season hopefully an unforgettable one, for us as players, for the staff, as a whole club.

“I think the things that have been going on at the moment at Liverpool is something that no one should take for granted.

“As a group, we are very stable. We have a fantastic squad with the manager, the whole relationship with the club, the performances.

Liverpool players celebrate
Liverpool have won their last 10 games in the Premier League (Peter Byrne/PA)

“So we should just enjoy it, go out there, give it your all and if that’s enough at the end of the season, then happy days, if not then we try again next year. But we shouldn’t take for granted what is happening at the moment.”

Van Dijk also on Monday spoke of things being taken for granted in reference to himself, as he reiterated a comment he made in an interview with the Daily Mail February.

The 30-year-old Holland international returned to action with Liverpool at the start of this season after recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in October 2020.

His contributions since have included helping the team achieve a record of only three goals conceded in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

Van Dijk was asked if he felt sometimes the defensive work went unnoticed outside the club, with so much emphasis on their attack, and he said: “I must say, before the international break in January, I did care a little bit that it was going unnoticed.

“Because I think I said it in an interview as well, that I felt a bit taken for granted, coming back from a long-term injury, that everything was sort of normal and everyone expected the same – and it’s quite difficult.

“But after the break I really didn’t and maybe that helped also the performances, personally.

“But at the moment, we are just doing it together. We are going for it, everyone is playing their part.

“Everyone is getting involved in the success that we have as a defensive unit. The way we defend is we do it all together, and everyone feels responsibility for that as well.”

