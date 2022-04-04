Diego Simeone: Atletico need to play better than in United win to beat City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Diego Simeone: Atletico need to play better than in United win to beat City

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 7.23pm
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is preparing his side for the challenge of facing Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)
Diego Simeone feels Atletico Madrid will have to step up a level from their victory over Manchester United when they face Manchester City in the Champions League.

The Spanish champions are back in Manchester less than a month after winning at Old Trafford as they take on City in the first leg of their quarter-final on Tuesday.

Atletico manager Simeone said: “United had different characteristics. They are a lot more direct, a lot quicker.

Atletico triumphed at Old Trafford last month
“City are more positional and they manage things very well all over the pitch. I’m sure we’ll have to be better than we were three weeks ago.”

The match has been billed as a clash of styles between the pragmatic tactics of Simeone and the more fluid, possession-based formula of Pep Guardiola.

Simeone has no intention of diverting from his tried-and-trusted methods but insists he is a big admirer of the way City play.

The Argentinian said: “We’re going to play where we think we can hurt them. We’re going to use our characteristics, the way we’ve been playing for years, and continue to compete.

“But City are a lovely team to watch. What I like most about teams that play well like them is the strength and effort they put in to winning the ball back while continuing to play in an attacking way.

“They have some great players – Sterling, De Bruyne – but what wakes me up is that they run, they pressurise, they are always active. They never leave a lost ball. This work ethic is additional to the talent. All managers want that.”

Simeone regards City, along with Bayern Munich, as favourites for the competition but is confident his side can prevail over two legs.

“I have no doubt City have extraordinary players and they have better players than us,” said the 51-year-old, whose side have won their last six matches in all competitions.

“But there are two games to play. Obviously City and Bayern are favourites because of their players but last season Chelsea won the Champions League. Not many expected that.”

