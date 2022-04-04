Donald Trump endorses Palin in bid for Alaska’s sole House seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Donald Trump endorses Palin in bid for Alaska’s sole House seat

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 7.55pm
Sarah Palin (Seth Wenig/AP)
Sarah Palin (Seth Wenig/AP)

Former Alaska Republican governor Sarah Palin has picked up a prized endorsement in her bid in an extremely crowded field to fill the unexpired term of the late US Representative Don Young.

Former president Donald Trump backed Ms Palin in a statement from his political action committee.

“Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot,” the statement says.

Trump Michigan
Former president Donald Trump (Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press via AP)

A total of 51 candidates signed up by the Friday deadline to run in a special primary following Mr Young’s death on March 18 at age 88.

The top four in the vote will advance to an August 16 special election, in which ranked choice voting will be used. The winner will serve until January, when the current term ends.

Some of candidates who filed for the special primary – including Ms Palin – have also filed to seek a regular two-term House term starting in January.

Candidates had until noon on Monday to remove their names from consideration. Three had withdrawn already.

Other candidates with name recognition include Nick Begich, grandson of former Rep Nick Begich, who died in office and held Alaska’s sole seat in the House before Mr Young was elected in 1973; a North Pole City Council member who legally changed his name to Santa Claus; former lawmakers John Coghill and Andrew Halcro; Anchorage Assembly member Christopher Constant; former US Senate candidate Al Gross; Emil Notti, an Alaska Native leader who narrowly lost to Mr Young in the 1973 election, and Josh Revak and Tara Sweeney, who were co-chairs of Mr Young’s re-election campaign.

This is the third time Mr Trump has issued an endorsement in Alaska races. Earlier he backed Kelly Tshibaka, a former state official, in her bid to unseat US Sen Lisa Murkowski.

Mr Trump has vowed revenge against Ms Murkowski, a Republican, after she voted to convict him in his impeachment trial and also called on him to resign after the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The other endorsement Mr Trump gave was to Alaska Republican Gov Mike Dunleavy, but that was conditional. Mr Trump said Mr Dunleavy would receive his blessing if Mr Dunleavy did not endorse Ms Murkowski, a condition and endorsement Mr Dunleavy accepted.

Ms Palin endorsed Mr Trump early in 2016 before he won the presidency that year.

“Now, it’s my turn,” he said, calling her a champion of Alaska values, energy jobs and its people.

Ms Palin in 2008 was selected by then-Sen John McCain to be his running mate against then-Sen Barack Obama. Mr Trump said she “lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps” — even though they were ultimately defeated by Mr Obama.

Mr Trump said he was “proud to give her my complete and total endorsement”.

Ms Palin thanked Mr Trump on Twitter, saying she was “honoured to have your support”.

The June 11 special primary will be conducted primarily by mail, a statewide first, with state election officials citing the tight timeline to hold the event as a major factor. The August 16 special election will coincide with the regular primary.

Voters in 2020 approved a new elections system that ends party primaries and institutes ranked voting for general elections. Those processes will be used for the first time in Alaska this year.

Elections officials are targeting September 2 to certify the winner of the special election.

The regular primary and November general election will determine who represents Alaska in the House for a two-year term starting in January.

