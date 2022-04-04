British father and son, nine, killed in landslide on Australian holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

British father and son, nine, killed in landslide on Australian holiday

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 9.05pm
(PA)
(PA)

A British father and son have died after five members of the same family were caught up in a landslide while on holiday in Australia.

The nine-year-old boy and his 49-year-old father died at the scene, at Wentworth Pass in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, New South Wales police said.

A 50-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital in critical conditions with significant head and abdominal injuries following the incident on the walking track, which was reported to emergency services at around 1.40pm local time on Monday.

A fifth member of the same family, a 15-year-old girl, was treated for shock.

Police said the quintet are British nationals who were holidaying in Australia.

Acting Superintendent John Nelson said: “Unfortunately there’s been a land slip while they’ve been bushwalking.

“It’s quite a tragic scene.”

He described the 15-year-old girl as “extremely distressed”.

Stewart Clarke, from NSW Ambulance, said the incident happened in an “extremely dangerous, extremely unstable environment”.

He described the situation as “heart-breaking”.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are providing consular support to the family of a British couple and their children following an incident in Australia.

“We are in contact with the local authorities.”

