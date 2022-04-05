Police officer in court charged with sexual assault By Press Association April 5 2022, 12.31pm Serving Metropolitan Police officer PC Joseph Demir at Willesden Magistrates Court where he is charged with sexually assaulting colleague on duty (James Manning/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a fellow police officer while on duty. PC Joseph Demir, of Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with one count of sexual assault towards a man. Demir, 24, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth. The case has been sent to Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a further hearing on April 28. Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was released on bail with conditions. The conditions are not to contact the complainant directly or indirectly. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ex-darts champion Ted Hankey has sexual assault case adjourned Carnoustie child sex offender who ‘wanted to get caught’ given supervision Metropolitan Police officer charged with sexually assaulting colleague on duty Friday court round-up — Puppy farm trial and Rangers star under attack