Child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 1.29pm Updated: April 5 2022, 3.13pm
The White Cliffs of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Swingate, Dover, on Monday at around 5.50pm.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

No further details about the child or the incident have been released by police.

A spokesman for the force said: “Kent Police, HM Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended an area near Swingate, Dover on the evening of Monday 4 April 2022.

“A child was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard has been co-ordinating the response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery near Dover.

“Deal and Margate coastguard rescue teams were sent along with Walmer RNLI lifeboat, Kent Police, Helimed and South East Coast Ambulance.

“HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter was also sent. The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into the care of the ambulance service.”

