Queen on duty at Windsor ahead of Philip anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Queen on duty at Windsor ahead of Philip anniversary

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 1.51pm
The Queen appears on screen during a virtual audience with Libyan Ambassador Salah Mrehil and his wife, Hanaa Gbasa (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen appears on screen during a virtual audience with Libyan Ambassador Salah Mrehil and his wife, Hanaa Gbasa (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen has continued with her official duties at Windsor Castle – just days ahead of the first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

The 95-year-old held virtual audiences on Tuesday, welcoming the Ambassadors of Libya and the Republic of Congo, who presented their credentials via video-link from Buckingham Palace.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen receives Pascal Gayma, the Ambassador from the Republic of the Congo (Yui Mok/PA)

Last week, the nation’s longest reigning monarch, who has spoken of her mobility problems, rallied for a poignant final farewell to her husband of 73 years at a memorial service in his honour.

The Queen, escorted by her controversial son, the Duke of York, gathered in Westminster Abbey with Philip’s friends and family and charity workers for her first official appearance outside a royal residence in nearly six months.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen and the Duke of York arrive at the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Saturday marks one year since the duke, the country’s longest-serving consort and the Queen’s “strength and stay”, died at Windsor at the age of 99.

The monarch is expected to mark the sad milestone privately at her Berkshire castle.

She is set to reach her 96th birthday in just over two weeks’ time, on April 21, and is less than two months away from the major celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Audiences at Buckingham Palace
The Queen on screen during the audience (Yui Mok/PA)

During the video call, the Queen, wearing a floral day dress, smiled widely as she appeared on screen sitting at her desk in the Oak Sitting Room.

Questions remain as to what involvement Andrew, who paid millions out of court to settle a civil sexual assault case, will have in the Jubilee, amid suggestions he could appear at the service of thanksgiving and even the Epsom Derby despite stepping down from public duties.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier