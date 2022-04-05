Princess Royal joins veterans at Falklands War anniversary service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Princess Royal joins veterans at Falklands War anniversary service

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 2.15pm
Military personnel form a Guard of Honour before the service (Victoria Jones/PA)
Military personnel form a Guard of Honour before the service (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Princess Royal has joined veterans at a service to remember those who fought or died in the Falklands War, and to mark the conflict’s 40th anniversary.

The Falkland Islands Government organised the service of reflection and remembrance in St Faith’s Chapel at St Paul’s Cathedral on Tuesday.

Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, joined families to pay their respects before laying wreaths at the South Atlantic Task Force Memorial inside the cathedral.

Falklands War anniversary
The Princess Royal is greeted by Alderman Sir David Wootton (Victoria Jones/PA)

Many guests wore medals from their time of service.

Readings were given by veterans and widows, including Jay Morgan Hyrons, whose husband Lance Corporal Gary Bingley died in the war.

She told guests: “My husband Gary left our shores on [April 26] 1982, by [May 28], I had become a Falklands widow.

“Our men either returned safe to our shores to be reunited with their loved ones or were separated from us forever.

Falklands War anniversary
The Princess Royal attended the service (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Reunited or separated for life, each Task Force family paid a price. Those seventy-four days remain forever etched into our memories.”

A member of the South Atlantic Task Force, Steve Regolo, recounted his experience of the war, describing the feelings of hope and fear they faced.

“My Falklands had just become real. Deafening Klaxons sounding throughout the ship,” he said.

“The thoughts of leaving home on [April 5] still remain etched on my mind.

“To this day, I still praise the decision-making, the sacrifices made, and the strength I gained from my fellow shipmates.”

Two minutes of silence was held, and Jonathan Clark, Bishop for the Falkland Islands, gave a speech in which he thanked “those who worked, served and died”.

[[title]]

[[text]]

