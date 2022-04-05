Man who knifed neighbour had personality disorder but was not mentally ill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Man who knifed neighbour had personality disorder but was not mentally ill

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 3.01pm
Can Arslan, 52, killed Matthew Boorman on the victim’s front lawn in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Can Arslan, 52, killed Matthew Boorman on the victim’s front lawn in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

A jury trying the case of a man who stabbed his neighbour to death was given the task of deciding whether his diagnosed personality disorder gave him a defence to murder.

Can Arslan, 52, killed Matthew Boorman on the victim’s front lawn in Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.

He also knifed the victim’s wife Sarah in the leg before forcing his way into the home of Peter Marsden and stabbing him eight times.

Arslan, who has a paranoid, unstable and antisocial personality disorder, had been threatening to kill Mr Boorman and other neighbours for years.

In the wake of the attacks, he feigned symptoms of psychosis, including hearing voices telling him to kill, and amnesia of the event, and also claimed to be suicidal.

Two forensic psychiatrists agreed Arslan was not mentally ill but were divided on whether his personality disorder should lessen the offence to one of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Arslan’s condition manifested itself in extreme anger and aggression to perceived slights and an overinflated sense of his own importance, the jury at Bristol Crown Court was told.

The defendant had a tendency to believe others were jealous of him and make “grandiose” claims about his exploits.

Dr John Sandford said CCTV footage of the attacks makes it clear that Arslan was aware of what he is doing in the present moment.

He said Arslan was able to understand and respond to people screaming at him, telling one neighbour: “You’re next.”

When confronted by police brandishing a Taser, the defendant dropped the knife and got to his knees.

Can Arslan court case
Can Arslan being confronted by off-duty officer Sergeant Steve Wilkinson, left, outside the home of Peter Marsden (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

“It’s quite clear he knows what’s going on and why he’s been arrested,” Dr Sandford said.

The doctor noted that, although he was not mentally ill, Arslan would routinely make narcissistic and false claims about himself.

“What I mean by that is that he just makes up things to make himself look good – claims about having money, having rich relatives, having gangsters in the family,” Dr Sandford said.

“His self image was of a proud and a hard man, a very tough man who had done military service.”

The witness added: “(Arslan) is an angry man who in quite a controlled way is acting out his rage by taking someone else’s life.”

But Dr Sally Foster, who conducted a psychiatric examination for the defence, said Arslan’s personality disorder diagnosis might provide a defence to murder.

She found that, although the defendant appeared to be rational during the attacks, the decision to go out and kill was not rational.

Dr Foster found “impaired mental functioning was a significant contributing factor to the defendant’s acts”.

She said he was more likely than others to lose control in circumstances where he feels threatened.

Dr Foster said Arslan’s personality disorder amounted to an abnormality of mental function, but said it was for the jury to decide whether that was sufficient to lessen the offence from murder to manslaughter.

Arslan was found guilty of murder by the jury on Tuesday and will be sentenced later.

