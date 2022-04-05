Hideki Matsuyama hopeful of being fully fit for Masters defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hideki Matsuyama hopeful of being fully fit for Masters defence

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 3.29pm
Hideki Matsuyama hopes to be 100 percent fit for his Masters title defence this week (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Hideki Matsuyama is optimistic of being 100 per cent fit for the defence of his Masters title, but already dreading the prospect of no longer being the reigning champion.

Matsuyama pulled out of the Players Championship shortly before the start of the first round with a back injury and then withdrew midway through his second round of the Valero Texas Open last week with a neck problem.

Speaking via an interpreter at Augusta National on Tuesday, Matsuyama said: “I’ve had a lot of treatment and just came from the practice range and really feel good.

Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama (left) and Keita Nakajima hit shots on the 15th hole during a practice round for the 86th Masters (Jae C. Hong/AP)

“It’s probably the best I have felt in a long time so I am looking forward to Thursday and hopefully will be 100 per cent by then.

“It’s been a great year. It’s great to be back here at Augusta. I feel very proud and honoured to be here as the defending champion. The last couple of weeks, though, have been a struggle. Hopefully I can find my game and be a worthy defending champion.”

Matsuyama became the first male Japanese player to win a major title 12 months ago, overcoming an early scare to convert a four-shot overnight lead into a one-shot victory over Will Zalatoris with a closing 73.

The 30-year-old had to spend time in quarantine on his return to his native Japan before he could celebrate the win with his family, but has since enjoyed the trappings of being a major champion.

“Probably the highlight has been every week in the first round to be on the first tee and be announced as the reigning Masters champion,” added Matsuyama, whose Champions Dinner menu included assorted sushi, Wagyu beef ribeye and Japanese strawberry cheesecake.

“Then last week in Texas it was a little sad because I knew that was going to be the last time that I was going to be announced as the defending Masters champion.

“So it kind of made me feel, hey, I need to go out and win it again so I can continue that highlight.”

Asked how often he had worn the green jacket traditionally presented to the Masters champion, Matsuyama said ruefully: “I haven’t really worn it that much, but I look at it a lot. And now I wish I would have worn it more.”

