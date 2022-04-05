‘Vulnerable’ woman robbed and murdered by addict in her own home, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Vulnerable’ woman robbed and murdered by addict in her own home, court told

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 3.41pm
Matthew Reynolds is accused of murdering Bonnie Harwood, pictured, on October 10 (Family handout/Hampshire Constabulary/PA)
A “vulnerable” woman was robbed and murdered by a drug addict who “brutally” stabbed her in the neck and “abandoned” her to die alone in her flat, a court has heard.

Matthew Reynolds, 32, of Pound Gate, Alton, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of the murder of 47-year-old Bonnie Harwood at her home in the Hampshire town in the early hours of October 10 2021.

James Newton-Price QC, prosecuting, told the jury Ms Harwood would have been a “vulnerable target” as she suffered from health problems and used a mobility scooter to get around.

Winchester Crown Court
The trial is being heard at Winchester Crown Court (Chris Ison/PA)

He added: “Bonnie Harwood was murdered in a brutal knife attack in her own home.”

Mr Newton-Price said that Ms Harwood, who he described as “feisty and sociable”, had been a drug addict for many years and regularly used crack cocaine and heroin, and would sell small amounts to her friends.

He said that Reynolds, who is also a drug addict, was in financial difficulties caused by drug debts which had led to him attempting to set up credit cards and bank accounts in his mother’s name.

The amateur bee-keeper had also sold his bee hives and honey to raise money having recently lost his job as a yard assistant at a builder’s yard, Mr Newton-Price said.

He said that Reynolds was in a state of “inner turmoil” when his mother refused to lend him more than £600 on the day before the killing, which led to him losing his temper and smashing up his bedroom.

The prosecutor said that Reynolds then arranged to visit Ms Harwood, who he knew through his mother, in the early hours of October 10.

Mr Newton-Price said: “He was in financial need because he was in debt to drug dealers and he was stealing or borrowing to pay for drugs and debts.

“The prosecution case is Matthew Reynolds murdered Bonnie Harwood.

“He cycled to her flat. When he arrived there was a struggle.

“Bonnie had numerous puncture wounds to her upper body and defensive wounds to her hands, he killed her by stabbing her in the neck, which caused her to collapse and over time to bleed to death on the floor of her living room.

“He abandoned her there, he sought no assistance for her, he left her body to be found by one of her friends who called on her on the Sunday afternoon.

“The evidence is that Matthew Reynolds also robbed Bonnie Harwood of her money and heroin, which he tried to sell on to make money for himself.”

Mr Newton-Price said that Reynolds denied the murder of Ms Harwood, with the defendant claiming that he had only been at her flat earlier in the evening.

The trial continues.

