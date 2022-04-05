Arsenal’s top-four hopes dealt blow as Kieran Tierney could miss rest of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arsenal’s top-four hopes dealt blow as Kieran Tierney could miss rest of season

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 4.07pm
Kieran Tierney’s season is expected to be over (John Walton/PA)
Kieran Tierney's season is expected to be over (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal’s hopes of securing Champions League football have suffered a blow with confirmation that Kieran Tierney is expected to miss the rest of the season through injury.

The Scotland international requires surgery on his left knee after meeting with a specialist on Tuesday and he will have the procedure in the coming days.

Tierney’s absence will be a big miss for the Gunners, who lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace on Monday. His replacement Nuno Tavares was substituted at half-time.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury in training last Thursday, having returned back from international duty with Scotland, and it remains to be seen whether he will return to fitness in time for the World Cup play-offs in June.

A club statement read: “Kieran felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday, March 31. Further assessments and scans have confirmed that Kieran has damaged his left knee.

“A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his knee. This procedure will take place in London in the forthcoming days.

“Kieran’s rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Kieran to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

There is better news on midfielder Thomas Partey, who limped off at Selhurst Park with a right thigh injury.

The Ghana international, who has been a key player in the Gunners’ impressive 2022 form, will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brighton.

The statement added: “Thomas is currently being assessed ahead of the weekend after aggravating his thigh during Monday night’s match at Crystal Palace.”

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is due to return to first-team training in a fortnight following a long lay-off with a calf problem.

It was a damaging weekend for Arsenal in the race for the top four as their north London rivals Tottenham went above them in the table as well as enjoying a seven-goal swing in goal difference.

