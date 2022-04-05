Platini files criminal complaint against Fifa president Infantino

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former France football great Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint against Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

In a statement released on Tuesday on behalf of Platini, who previously served as president of Uefa and was Infantino’s boss at the time, Platini’s lawyers said they filed the complaint in France alleging Infantino peddled influence. It added that Marco Villiger, Fifa’s legal director until 2018, was complicit.

Platini asked French prosecutors to seek international co-operation to question Infantino, Villiger and four other men in Switzerland, including former attorney general Michael Lauber.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino at the World Cup draw Qatar (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The criminal complaint was said to have been filed on November 17, two weeks after Platini was indicted in Switzerland along with former Fifa president Sepp Blatter on fraud charges.

That case relates to a 2011 payment of two million Swiss francs (£1.6 million) to Platini that led to both men being banned from football in 2015. Infantino was elected Fifa president weeks later.

The trial of Blatter and Platini at federal criminal court in Switzerland is expected this year.