Platini files criminal complaint against Fifa president Infantino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Platini files criminal complaint against Fifa president Infantino

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 4.23pm
Former president of Uefa Michel Platini (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former president of Uefa Michel Platini (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former France football great Michel Platini has filed a criminal complaint against Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

In a statement released on Tuesday on behalf of Platini, who previously served as president of Uefa and was Infantino’s boss at the time, Platini’s lawyers said they filed the complaint in France alleging Infantino peddled influence. It added that Marco Villiger, Fifa’s legal director until 2018, was complicit.

Platini asked French prosecutors to seek international co-operation to question Infantino, Villiger and four other men in Switzerland, including former attorney general Michael Lauber.

Qatar Soccer WCup Draw
Fifa president Gianni Infantino at the World Cup draw Qatar (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The criminal complaint was said to have been filed on November 17, two weeks after Platini was indicted in Switzerland along with former Fifa president Sepp Blatter on fraud charges.

That case relates to a 2011 payment of two million Swiss francs (£1.6 million) to Platini that led to both men being banned from football in 2015. Infantino was elected Fifa president weeks later.

The trial of Blatter and Platini at federal criminal court in Switzerland is expected this year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier