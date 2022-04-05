Thomas Tuchel hoping Carlo Ancelotti can be on the touchline at Stamford Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thomas Tuchel hoping Carlo Ancelotti can be on the touchline at Stamford Bridge

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 5.39pm
Thomas Tuchel wants Carlo Ancelotti on the touchline at Stamford Bridge (Glyn Kirk/PA)
Thomas Tuchel hopes Carlo Ancelotti can shake off his positive Covid-19 test in time to be on the touchline for Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Real’s former Chelsea boss Ancelotti did not travel with Madrid to London on Tuesday, as he continues to return positive coronavirus tests.

The 62-year-old still hopes to return a negative test in time to fly to London for Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti’s absence would doubtless prove a blow to Madrid, but Chelsea boss Tuchel still hopes his counterpart can be in the dugout.

Carlo Ancelotti lifts the Premier League title
Carlo Ancelotti won the Premier League at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Tuchel missed Chelsea’s Club World Cup semi-final after a positive Covid test, but was able to jet out to Abu Dhabi in time to coach the Blues to their triumph over Palmeiras in the final on February 12.

And the German insisted he could not wish that experience on any of his managerial colleagues.

Asked if Ancelotti’s potential absence could affect Madrid, Tuchel replied: “Well, it does, but nowadays you are in charge of media, of virtual help, so I’m pretty sure he can do the team talks and be in touch with players.

“But it’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence.

“It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug.

“I hope he still makes it, I have the information he will try to arrive in the evening.

“He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games.”

Mateo Kovacic boasts three Champions League winners’ medals from his time at Real Madrid, but the Croatia midfielder also steered Chelsea to the European crown last term.

The 27-year-old has thrived and found his niche at Chelsea, leaving Tuchel suitably impressed.

He said: “He looks totally like a wonder kid in training, in some exercises. He had an outstanding training session today.

“He’s a fantastic character, a lovely person, a humble guy, so interested in sport, so happy to train and deliver for the team.

“I was following his career, you could see there was a next step coming. I was sure he had what it takes to make it. And I’m so happy to have him, he’s crucial to us both on and off the pitch.

“You can see clearly that he was brought up as a team player; he knows what it takes and what culture is needed in a big club.”

