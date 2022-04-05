Thibaut Courtois says Chelsea are ‘one of the best clubs in the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thibaut Courtois says Chelsea are ‘one of the best clubs in the world’

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 6.27pm
Thibaut Courtois has called on Chelsea’s eventual new owners to keep the Blues at the top of the global game (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thibaut Courtois has called on Chelsea’s eventual new owners to keep the Blues at the top of the global game (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Thibaut Courtois has urged Chelsea’s eventual new owners to take the Stamford Bridge helm aware they are buying “one of the best clubs in the world”.

The Belgium goalkeeper will be back on his old Stamford Bridge stomping ground when Real Madrid pitch up for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Four rival consortiums are locked in negotiations to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, who is selling the west London club amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

And the 29-year-old Courtois called on Chelsea’s suitors to keep the Blues at the top of the world game.

“I think it’s been a hard month for the club and for the fans, but I think you can see that all the people that love Chelsea are really putting all their energy together,” said Courtois.

“The new owners must know what club they are buying. And hopefully they can keep that spirit that has always been here.

“In total I was part of Chelsea for seven years, and that was a big part of my career.

“They gave me the chance to grow myself, to come back and to learn with Petr Cech. And I won two Premier League titles, so I’m always happy to come back here.

Thibaut Courtois poses with the Premier League trophy
Thibaut Courtois won two Premier League titles with Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I hope the new owners will understand what they are buying and that Chelsea can remain as one of the best clubs in the world.”

Courtois will come face-to-face with international team-mate Romelu Lukaku in Wednesday’s clash.

Lukaku has struggled to impose himself on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea since his club-record £98million move from Inter Milan last summer.

The 28-year-old remains determined to prove his worth though, and Courtois backed his compatriot to emerge stronger from his testing recent times.

Middlesbrough v Chelsea – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Riverside Stadium
Romelu Lukaku has struggled for the impact he would have desired so far at Chelsea (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Romelu’s an excellent player and someone I know well from the international team of course,” said Courtois.

“He’s a great striker, so it’s a bit strange not to see him play so much lately, but I’m sure he will come through it.

“Sometimes you just need a little bit of adaptation. I had the same thing in my first year at Madrid. And I’m sure he will come good.

“You come to a change in tactics, a change in team, a change in trainer and you have to adapt to everything.

“So I’m sure he will come good but I hope it’s not tomorrow, maybe he can wait one more week!”

Real could be without influential and experienced manager Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday, with the ex-Chelsea boss dealing with Covid-19.

The Italian will fly to London on Wednesday if he can test negative for Covid, otherwise his son and assistant Davide will take charge at Chelsea.

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Goodison Park
Carlo Ancelotti could miss Wednesday’s match due to Covid-19 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We are lucky that the assistant is his son so they are quite similar,” said Courtois.

“We know how he wants us to train. There is a big team of coaches behind him and we are all doing well. He has been involved in video calls so we are well prepared.

“Of course it is different if he is in the dugout in terms of a half-time team talk but the coaches have done well.”

