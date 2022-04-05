Ben Stokes waiting for scan results before deciding summer plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ben Stokes waiting for scan results before deciding summer plans

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 8.13pm
Ben Stokes has endured several injury problems (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ben Stokes hopes to have a clearer picture of his summer plans following scans on his knee.

The England vice-captain suffered problems during the tour of the West Indies, as Joe Root’s side slumped to a Test series defeat after a disappointing loss in Grenada.

Stokes is set for further checks in a bid to determine how he can move forwards, with the domestic season about to resume ahead of another busy summer international schedule starting against New Zealand in June.

“(With) my knee problems out in the Caribbean, I am getting all the scans … so I literally can’t make any plans until we see what is going on there,” Stokes said on 4C’s Round the Wicket podcast.

“At the moment, no training until I get these scans, then we find out what is going on, then hopefully can make a plan from there on.”

Following draws in the first two Test matches, England undid all their efforts with a poor batting display in Grenada as the West Indies went on to win by 10 wickets.

Stokes, though, feels the squad can learn from their shortcomings to produce more consistent results under pressure.

“I said in the changing room after the last game, unfortunately all that hard work we put in the first two games is going to be forgotten about because of how this last game has gone, and that’s just how sport goes,” Stokes said.

“It’s what people focus on, but I think what we just need to do is to obviously just play the man a bit more rather than the situation.

“It’s something we have all been guilty of even with the ball and with the bat – sometimes when we get into quite crunch situations, we can be a bit guilty of playing the situation over playing the man.

“I think that is something that this whole group can take forward, just really break it down a lot simpler and just go ‘right, it’s me against you’ rather than me against the whole situation of this whole game.”

