Almost half of Britons think Charles should step aside for William – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Almost half of Britons think Charles should step aside for William – survey

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 12.03am
The Prince of Wales (Scott Heppell/PA)
The Prince of Wales (Scott Heppell/PA)

Almost half of Britons think the Prince of Wales should step aside for the Duke of Cambridge to become king, a survey suggests.

The Ipsos research found that 42% of people think Charles should step aside for his son William to take the throne.

This compares with 24% who think the prince should not stand aside for the duke, while 29% do not have strong feelings on the issue.

However, the survey also suggests that 48% of people in the UK still believe Charles will do a good job, compared with 19% who think he will do a bad job and 27% who think he will do neither a good nor bad job.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 8
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in the Bahamas on March 25 (PA)

The research, which consisted of interviewing a representative sample of 2,055 British adults on March 24 and 25, also found that the proportion of people who view Charles favourably has increased since 2018 to 43% – up 11 percentage points.

More than a third (36%) feel the same for the Duchess of Cornwall.

But Britons are much more likely to have a good opinion of the Queen, seen favourably by 69%, William, seen favourably by 64%, and the Duchess of Cambridge, seen favourably by 60%.

Yet opinion of Charles is higher than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have seen worsening favourability over the last four years.

Ipsos found that only 30% see Harry in a favourable light – down 35 percentage points from 2018 – while just 24% have a good opinion of Meghan, down 16 points.

Meanwhile, seven in 10 (69%) now have an unfavourable opinion of the Duke of York.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen and the Duke of York arrive at a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London on March 29 (PA)

The research also looked at where Britons stand on abolishing the monarchy, and on other members of the royal family, including Andrew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

More than four in 10 people (44%) think abolishing the monarchy would be worse for Britain – twice as many as the 22% who think it would be better.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said: “At the moment only a minority of people believe Britain would be better off without the monarchy, and the popularity of the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge remains strong.

“Looking to the future, half of Britons have faith in Prince Charles as a future king and more people view him in a positive light than four years ago.

“However, with the popularity of Prince William not far behind that of the Queen, Britons also wonder whether Prince Charles should step aside in favour of his eldest son.

“But their actions now are still important for the longer-term future of the royal family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]