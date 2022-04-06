What the papers say – April 6

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The nation’s papers feature comments from Volodymyr Zelensky, reports about the Russian army and the plight of Ukrainian civilians.

Plans for Britain to develop hypersonic missiles with the help of the US and Australia take up the front page of The Times.

Wednesday’s Times: Britain wants hypersonic missiles to counter Russia #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/yxAXu6vqp8 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 5, 2022

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian lead on comments made during an address by Mr Zelensky to the UN Security Council.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Stop Putin or dissolve yourself, Zelensky tells UN'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/qG5poB9fB8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 5, 2022

Zelenskiy: Russian leaders must face war crimes trial pic.twitter.com/lHrrIPGTWM — The Guardian (@guardian) April 5, 2022

Boris Johnson’s message to the Russian people is splashed by the Daily Mail.

Wednesday’s Daily Mail: Don’t let Putin do this in your name #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ao1WKUR11R — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 5, 2022

The Sun says Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been “begging” celebrity friends for money.

On tomorrow's front page: Sanctioned Roman Abramovich ‘begs celeb pals to lend him £1MILLION each to stay afloat’ https://t.co/HnZ8TXzbLB pic.twitter.com/UtLfaz4CUZ — The Sun (@TheSun) April 5, 2022

The Russian envoy to the UN’s claim that Ukraine butchered its own people is front of Metro.

The Daily Mirror leads with the story of a Ukrainian mother writing her details on the back of her two-year-old daughter in case of separation.

Wednesday’s Daily Mirror: If I don’t make it … this is who you are #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/CXXxquSno3 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 5, 2022

The Daily Star reports Vladimir Putin is recruiting 60-year-olds to his army.

A Tory rebellion is brewing over the Government’s plans to go ahead with Channel 4’s privatisation, according to the i.

Wednesday’s i: Tory rebellion brewing over Channel 4 privatisation #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/aacXJHQqWm — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 5, 2022

The Independent splashes a warning from scientists over the scrapping of Covid-19 surveillance measures.

Wednesday’s Independent: Ministers left in dark as covid test scheme ends #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/tpWlHAlxVX — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the US Federal Reserve will begin a “rapid” reduction of its balance sheet in May.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 6 April https://t.co/KPmHiVktvF pic.twitter.com/N6SpW49pM4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 5, 2022

And the Daily Express reports on 3,000 town hall officials who each have a salary of more than £100,000.

Front page: 2,921 council 'fat cats' paid more than £100k #TomorrowsPapersToday Read more about the D-Day veteran here: https://t.co/5hpKF6Vy8f pic.twitter.com/EGlTsT2683 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 5, 2022