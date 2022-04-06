On this day in 2010: Lionel Messi destroys Arsenal’s Champions League dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On this day in 2010: Lionel Messi destroys Arsenal’s Champions League dream

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 6.35am
Lionel Messi (centre) destroyed Arsenal’s Champions League dreams in 2010 (Nick Potts/PA)
Lionel Messi lived up to his billing as the best player in the world with four goals to destroy Arsenal’s Champions League dream, on this day in 2010.

Messi was in inspirational form at the Nou Camp as Barca came from behind to progress to the semi-finals by wining 4-1 on the night and 6-3 on aggregate.

Nicklas Bendtner had stunned the Spanish giants with an 18th-minute opener to put Arsene Wenger’s Gunners ahead for the first time in the tie following a 2-2 first-leg draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Lionel Messi, battling with Arsenal's Abou Diaby, scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona
But the Premier League side could not contain mesmerising Messi, who completed a stunning first-half hat-trick with a delightful lob before rounding things off late on.

Arsenal boss Wenger compared the Argentina forward – who was then aged 22 – to a computer creation.

“He’s like a PlayStation,” said the Frenchman. “I think he can take advantage of every mistake you make.

“Barcelona are a very good side but of course they have Messi who can make the difference at any moment in the game.

Nicklas Bendtner, second right, briefly put Arsenal ahead at the Nou Camp
“He is very young but he can achieve a lot – there are not many players who can score four goals like he did.”

Barcelona suffered a semi-final defeat to Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan, who went on to lift the trophy after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 in the final.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi scored a record 672 goals in 778 games for Barca and lifted 35 trophies with the Catalan club before leaving last summer to join French giants Paris St Germain.

