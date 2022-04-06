Driver dead after car crashes into gates of Russian embassy in Romanian capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Driver dead after car crashes into gates of Russian embassy in Romanian capital

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 6.51am Updated: April 6 2022, 8.27am
A car that crashed into the gates of the Russian Embassy is seen partly covered in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Police in the Romanian capital say a car has crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy, bursting into flames and killing the driver. Police in Bucharest say the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6 a.m. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A car that crashed into the gates of the Russian Embassy is seen partly covered in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Police in the Romanian capital say a car has crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy, bursting into flames and killing the driver. Police in Bucharest say the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6 a.m. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

A car crashed into the gate of the Russian embassy in the Romanian capital early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.

The saloon car rammed into the gate at about 6am but did not enter the embassy compound in Bucharest.

Video showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran through the area.

Romania Russian Embassy
Police at the scene (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

According to police, firefighters put the fire out but the driver died at the scene.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive or other details.

The Russian embassy said no employees were injured, and expressed condolences to the family of the driver.

A statement said: “We must state with regret that whatever the motives of the driver, there is no doubt that he committed this act under the influence of an explosion of anti-Russian hysteria in connection with a staged provocation in the city of Bucha.”

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Romania, which shares a long land border with Ukraine, has taken in more than 600,000 refugees since Russia invaded its neighbour.

Since the war started on February 24, protesters have gathered outside Russia’s embassy in Bucharest to call for an end to the Russian aggression.

On Tuesday, Romania expelled 10 diplomats from the embassy amid a string of expulsions of Russian officials across the 27-nation European Union.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry said the actions of 10 embassy workers “contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relationships”.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Romania’s parliament on Monday, when he labelled the murders of civilians in the town of Bucha a war crime and called for tougher sanctions against Russia.

Before his address, Romania’s president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said the “horrible images” that emerged after Russian troops withdrew from Bucha have “overwhelmed and revolted us all”.

