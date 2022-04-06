Joe Biden approves £76m transfer of anti-armour missiles to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Biden approves £76m transfer of anti-armour missiles to Ukraine

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 6.59am Updated: April 6 2022, 7.35am
Joe Biden has approved a 100 million-dollar transfer of Javelin anti-armour missiles to Ukraine (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
US President Joe Biden has approved a 100 million-dollar (£76 million) transfer of Javelin anti-armour missiles to Ukraine.

The transfer brings the total of US military assistance for Ukraine to 2.4 billion dollars (£1.8 billion) since Mr Biden took office in January 2021.

The White House announced late on Tuesday that Mr Biden approved the assistance, which is funded as part of a broader 13.6 billion dollars (£10.4 billion) in aid for Ukraine approved by Congress last month after Russia’s invasion.

An administration official confirmed anonymously that it was for a transfer of the Javelin missiles, which have been requested by the Ukrainian military to combat Russian armour.

Meanwhile, police in the Romanian capital say a car has crashed into the gate of the Russian embassy, bursting into flames and killing the driver.

Police in Bucharest say the sedan rammed into the gate at about 6am (4am London) on Wednesday but did not enter the embassy compound.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to provide technical and expert support for an investigation into crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha and elsewhere.

Ukrainian soldiers recover the remains of four killed civilians from inside a charred vehicle in Bucha
There has been international outcry at apparent war crimes committed by Russian forces in Bucha (Felipe Dana/AP)

Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday that he also asked Mr Macron to help the people trapped in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.

In an interview with Turkey’s Haberturk television in Kyiv, Mr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to hide its actions in Mariupol and not wanting humanitarian aid to enter the city “until they clean it all up”.

Mr Zelensky said he also expects European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to visit Kyiv soon.

