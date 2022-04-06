Kim Kardashian ‘very happy and content’ in relationship with Pete Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kim Kardashian ‘very happy and content’ in relationship with Pete Davidson

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 8.11am
Kim Kardashian (Doug Peters/PA)
Kim Kardashian (Doug Peters/PA)

Kim Kardashian has said she is “very happy and content” in her relationship with Pete Davidson.

The reality star, 41, was first linked with the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, in October 2021 when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride.

Kardashian finally confirmed their relationship last month in a post on Instagram, shortly after she was declared legally single after filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

Discussing her romance with the TV star in a preview of an ABC News special with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts, Kardashian said: “I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.

“Obviously I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Her mother Kris Jenner describes Davidson as “great” and “a really nice guy”, while sister Khloe says: “He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after they tied the knot in 2014.

The pair have four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

The split has not been amicable and West has made a string of online attacks on Davidson, leading to his Instagram being temporarily locked.

Kanye West comments
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Ian West/PA)

He has also posted a number of rants about access to his children.

The interview with the Kardashian family, which will air in the US on Wednesday evening, comes shortly after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were married by an Elvis impersonator at a ceremony in Las Vegas following the 64th Grammy awards.

The couple exchanged vows and were serenaded by the singer, who officiated the short ceremony at the One Love Chapel.

It is not known if the couple obtained the legally required marriage licence to make the union official.

