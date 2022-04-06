Man in court after homes damaged and pair injured in suspected gas blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Man in court after homes damaged and pair injured in suspected gas blast

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 10.17am
The scene of the blast in Whickham Street, Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The scene of the blast in Whickham Street, Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A man has been charged by police following a suspected gas explosion in a city centre residential street.

The emergency services were called to Whickham Street in Sunderland at around 3.45pm on February 15 following a major blast which blew the front and roof off a home in a row of terraces.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries but they have both now been discharged.

An investigation including the Health and Safety Executive was launched and Northumbria Police said 59-year-old Ian Lenaghan, who lived in the street, has now been charged with criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

He was due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Alan Whittle said: “Inquiries have been ongoing ever since this incident and I would like to thank everyone – from our partners to the local community – for their co-operation and patience.

“We believe the cause of the explosion to be suspicious, and as such a man has now been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before the courts.

“I would ask that everyone respects the live proceedings and please refrain from any speculation, both on social media and in the community, that could jeopardise the case.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier