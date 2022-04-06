Ex-darts champion Ted Hankey has sexual assault case adjourned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ex-darts champion Ted Hankey has sexual assault case adjourned

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 11.03am
Ted Hankey (PA)
Ted Hankey (PA)

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey had his case adjourned after appearing in court to face a charge of sexual assault.

The 54-year-old, wearing a black jacket, black shirt and glasses, appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He spoke to confirm his name, age and address.

Sam Fixter, defending, asked for the case to be adjourned for a week as legal papers had not been received.

Chair of the magistrates’ bench Andrew Brothers granted Hankey conditional bail until April 14, when he will appear at court in Warrington again.

The charge relates to an incident in Crewe, Cheshire, in September last year.

Hankey, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, arrived at court with a black snood pulled up to cover the lower half of his face.

The darts player, whose nickname is The Count, is a two-time world champion.

He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and went on to win in 2000 and 2009.

