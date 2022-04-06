Russian politician who wanted DNA test to see if he was related to Trump dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Russian politician who wanted DNA test to see if he was related to Trump dies

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 12.19pm Updated: April 6 2022, 12.41pm
Russian Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died at the age of 75 (Pavel Golovkin/AP)
Russian Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died at the age of 75 (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Russian nationalist leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, a senior politician whose sulphurous rhetoric and antics alarmed the West but appealed to Russians’ aggrievement and wounded pride, has died aged 75, the speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament said.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Mr Zhirinovsky died after “a serious and prolonged illness”.

The politician was hospitalised with Covid-19 on February 2.

In late March, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Zhirinovsky was in a “serious condition”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, presents a medal to Mr Zhirinovsky in 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, presents a medal to Mr Zhirinovsky in 2016 (Ivan Sekretarev/Pool/AP)

As the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party for three decades, Mr Zhirinovsky was infamous for making vehement statements that were neither liberal nor democratic and typically delivered with a ferocious glare.

He advocated for Russia to forcefully regain control of Alaska from the US, suggested that Russia hit former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko’s home with a nuclear weapon, and said he wanted a DNA test to see if he was related to former US president Donald Trump.

He also claimed to have had eight Covid jabs since August 2020.

While Mr Zhirinovsky played the role of a wild man, many saw him as a tamed one submissive to the Kremlin.

In parliament, his party routinely voted to support measures put forth by the more stolid United Russia party, which is President Vladimir Putin’s power base.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]