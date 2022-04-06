Jury sent out to consider verdict in Rikki Neave murder trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Jury sent out to consider verdict in Rikki Neave murder trial

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 12.33pm Updated: April 6 2022, 5.51pm
Rikki Neave (PA)
Rikki Neave (PA)

A jury has begin deliberating on its verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering schoolboy Rikki Neave more than 27 years ago.

James Watson was aged 13 when it is alleged he strangled the six-year-old in woods in Peterborough on November 28 1994.

The prosecution alleged Watson was seen with Rikki shortly before his death and his DNA was found on the boy’s clothes, which were recovered from a bin.

Watson, now aged 40 and of no fixed abode, has denied Rikki’s murder.

At 11.55am on Wednesday, Mrs Justice McGowan sent the Old Bailey jury out to begin deliberating on its verdict.

She told the 12-strong jury that they needed to answer one question based on all the evidence.

The judge said the question was: “Are we sure that James Watson killed Rikki Neave?”

Later, the jury was sent home and told to return at 10am on Thursday to resume deliberations.

