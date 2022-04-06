Pair involved in anti-vivisection protests that featured singer could be jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pair involved in anti-vivisection protests that featured singer could be jailed

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 1.17pm
Will Young (Indira Cesarine/PA)
Two protesters involved in anti-vivisection demonstrations that featured singer Will Young could be jailed.

Bosses at MBR Acres, which breeds animals for medical and clinical research, have accused Michael Maher and Sammi Laidlaw of breaking a High Court judge’s order by entering an exclusion zone at a company site in Wyton, Cambridgeshire, in November.

Lawyers representing the company, which has taken legal action against a protest group called Free the MBR Beagles, say Maher and Laidlaw are in contempt of court and should be given a jail sentence.

They dispute allegations against them and deny contempt.

The Royal Courts of Justice
Mr Justice Nicklin is considering evidence at a High Court hearing in London, due to end later this week.

He was told that pop star Young had been involved in a demonstration in November.

The singer was photographed holding a placard and his protest made headlines.

Barrister Caroline Bolton, leading MBR’s legal team, told the hearing that Maher, also known as John Thibeault, and Laidlaw had breached an injunction order made by Mr Justice Nicklin in November.

Both had entered an exclusion zone and approached vehicles carrying company employees, she said, in a written case outline.

She added that people found to be in contempt could be jailed, but any sanction would be a matter for the judge.

