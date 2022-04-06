Pinterest bans climate misinformation on platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pinterest bans climate misinformation on platform

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 2.31pm
Campaigners have urged tech firms to do more to combat climate change misinformation (Pinterest/PA)
Social network Pinterest has updated its rules to ban climate misinformation, which the company says makes it the first major digital platform to clear guidelines against false or misleading climate change content in both posts and advertising.

The lifestyle platform is used by people to find inspiration about how to shop or style their homes.

In its policy update, Pinterest said it would now prohibit any content that could harm the public’s well-being, safety or trust, including that which denied the existence or impact of climate change and the human influence on it.

The updated rules also prohibit false claims about climate change solutions, content that misrepresents scientific data and misleading content around public safety emergencies such as natural disasters or extreme weather events.

In addition, the platform confirmed it had updated its advertising guidelines to explicitly prohibit any adverts that contained conspiracy theories, misinformation or disinformation linked to climate change.

Misinformation has been a problem for social media platforms throughout the pandemic, with many updating their guidelines in an attempt to more effectively clamp down on the issue.

But campaigners have also urged tech firms to do more to combat climate change misinformation in particular, with experts warning that the subject is likely to become more prominent among conspiracy theorists as they pivot away from Covid-19 and public health misinformation.

“Pinterest believes in cultivating a space that’s trusted and truthful for those using our platform,” Pinterest’s head of policy, Sarah Bromma, said.

“This bold move is an expansion of our broader misinformation guidelines, which we first developed in 2017 to address public health misinformation, and have since updated to address new and emerging issues as they come to the forefront.

“The expanded climate misinformation policy is yet another step in Pinterest’s journey to combat misinformation and create a safe space online.”

