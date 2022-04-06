New signs at level crossings as home delivery surge prompts safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New signs at level crossings as home delivery surge prompts safety fears

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 2.37pm
Signs at private level crossings are to be overhauled due to safety fears caused by the rise in online shopping deliveries.

The Department for Transport (DfT) is consulting on making changes to “more clearly and unambiguously” display crucial information at the sites.

Britain’s railways have around 3,000 private crossings, generally where trains cross private roads such as on farmland.

Safety concerns have been raised about the growing number of home delivery drivers and couriers using the crossings in recent years.

A proposed new sign for private level crossings (Department for Transport/PA)

Some “may not previously have used private crossings and may be unfamiliar with how to use or operate these safely”, the consultation document warned.

Annual mileage by vans more than doubled in the 25 years to 2019, and the coronavirus pandemic has led to a further increase in online shopping.

A parcel delivery driver was seriously injured in October 2017 when a train smashed into his van as he drove over tracks at a private crossing near Teynham, Kent.

An investigation found he was unfamiliar with the crossing’s safety procedures and failed to use a telephone to obtain permission to cross from a signaller.

In May 2014, a motorcyclist in a group of three was struck and killed by a train approaching Frampton Mansell, Gloucestershire.

Signs informing users to contact a signaller before crossing “did not grab their attention sufficiently for them to read the information on them”, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found.

Network Rail is expected to install the new signs at most of its sites by 2025 (Department for Transport/PA)

Private crossings present “a particular area of risk” as “often the onus is on the user” to follow instructions, according to the DfT’s consultation document.

There is “room for improvement” in the clarity of signage, it added.

Around three-quarters of crossings are owned by Network Rail, with the vast majority of the rest on heritage rail lines.

Some rely on users to look for approaching trains, while others provide a telephone to call a signaller to check it is safe to cross.

Gates, miniature stop lights and audible warnings are also used at some crossings.

Legislation governing their signs dates back to 1996.

The DfT said it would introduce new regulations for signs that “provide clearer information”, such as when users should use a telephone, wait for a green light or look and listen for trains.

Crossing operators would be urged to make changes at the most high-risk locations first, with Network Rail expected to install the new signs at the majority of its sites by 2025.

