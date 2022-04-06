France opens safety probe into ‘serious’ New York to Paris flight issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
France opens safety probe into ‘serious’ New York to Paris flight issue

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 3.41pm
Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near Paris, in 2019 (Christophe Ena/AP)
French aviation investigators are looking into a “serious incident” involving an Air France flight from New York that suffered flight control problems on approach to its landing in Paris.

The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) said on Wednesday it has opened a safety probe and information from the so-called black box flight data and voice recorders is being checked.

In a tweet, it said the Boeing 777 suffered flight control problems on its final approach to the capital’s Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday.

A website maintained by aviation enthusiasts, AIRLIVE.net, posted audio of what it said were exchanges between air traffic control and pilots wrestling with the aircraft before finally landing trans-Atlantic flight AF011.

In the recording, a person identified by the website as a pilot is heard saying to an air traffic controller they had to abort their initial landing attempt because “the plane did just about anything”.

Air France said it could not confirm the authenticity of the recording.

Flight tracking websites showed the plane made a loop around the airport before landing.

It descended, climbed again and then finally came back down to land.

In a statement, Air France confirmed that the flight crew “aborted their landing sequence and performed a go-around”.

“The go-around is defined by the authorities, aircraft manufacturers and Air France as a normal procedure. The crews are trained and regularly instructed in these procedures, which are used by all airlines to guarantee the safety of flights and passengers,” it said.

The airline said the flight crew “landed the aircraft normally after a second approach”.

Without specifying how many people were on the plane, it added: “Air France understands and regrets the discomfort felt by customers.”

