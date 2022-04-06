Harry jokes with former Sandhurst instructor in Invictus Games surprise call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Harry jokes with former Sandhurst instructor in Invictus Games surprise call

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 4.43pm Updated: April 6 2022, 5.35pm
The Duke of Sussex speaks to Team UK at their final training camp (Theo Cohen/Help for Heroes/PA)
The Duke of Sussex speaks to Team UK at their final training camp (Theo Cohen/Help for Heroes/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has joked with one of his instructors from Sandhurst, telling her that she used to shout at him “so much”.

Harry surprised Invictus Games Team UK competitors with a video call as members gathered for a final training camp before the event takes place in the Netherlands later this month.

The duke founded the games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

After being delayed by the pandemic, the next staging of the international competition will take place in The Hague from April 16 to 22.

The room erupted in laughter when Harry commented on the fact the competitors had had two years to prepare for the games and that therefore fitness should not be an issue.

“You realise that no-one, not just you guys, no-one’s got any excuses for not being fit now,” he joked.

Harry also enquired about former royal army physical training corps instructor Vic Wales, who was one of the instructing staff while he was a cadet at Sandhurst.

The Duke of Sussex
The Duke of Sussex founded the games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe (Theo Cohen/Help for Heroes/PA)

“Is my PTI from Sandhurst in here somewhere?” Harry asked, before spotting her and exclaiming: “There she is.”

He said: “I can’t believe after, how many years, 15 years, our paths are about to cross again.

“You used to shout at me so much.”

Harry appeared to be told that he needed it, as he then said: “I needed it. Yeah, cool. That’s also fair enough.”

Ms Wales, 44, from Newcastle, is taking part in five events – rowing, cycling, archery, powerlifting and athletics.

Team UK
Team UK at their final training camp (Theo Cohen/Help for Heroes/PA)

She broke her back in a training accident 11 years ago and was medically discharged.

Giving a team talk to the competitors, Harry said: “For a lot of you, you’ve already, as far as I’m concerned, you’ve already won gold by just getting to this point.

“The fact that you are sitting there now wearing that strip and you are able to wear the Union Jack on your arm again, that means so much to every single one of you.”

Team UK captain Rachel Williamson, a 33-year-old RAF veteran from Rutland, Leicestershire, told Harry on the call, which took place on Saturday: “It’s been a very long journey to get here, but what an amazing team to do it with.

“We’ve came through ups and downs with the pandemic, and I know as soon as we all get there it will be just amazing to just look back at the team and see how far we’ve actually came. It will be really special.”

Team UK former Army Sergeant Vic Wales
Harry enquired about former royal army physical training corps instructor Vic Wales (Theo Cohen/Help for Heroes/PA)

Afterwards, she said: “The call was such a surprise but it was amazing to see Prince Harry again.

“I absolutely loved it, it was like speaking to another member of the Invictus family.

“He just says the right stuff. The main thing he said was ‘yes you lost your uniform but now you get to wear this brand new uniform again’ and that hits all of us so deep.

“We know that he understands where we’re coming from and where we’ve been.”

Former RAF corporal Kelly Leonard, Team UK vice-captain, 44, from near Shrewsbury, Shropshire, said after the call: “I was nearly in tears when he gave us a team talk. It was really rousing.

Team UK captain Rachel Williamson, centre, with vice-captains Kelly Leonard, left, and Corporal David Morris
Team UK captain Rachel Williamson, centre, with vice-captains Kelly Leonard, left, and Corporal David Morris (Theo Cohen/Help for Heroes/PA)

“The message was about what Invictus is about, that resilience and that journey. It was really wonderful to see him.”

Charity Help For Heroes is responsible for the selection, training and welfare of UK competitors.

Last weekend, Team UK’s friends and family cheered them on from the sidelines at the training camp, supported by the Royal British Legion.

Team UK will compete in nine sports: athletics, archery, wheelchair basketball, cycling, powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, swimming and sitting volleyball.

Harry played an instrumental role in bringing the games to the UK in 2014, when 300 competitors from 13 countries took part in the inaugural competition in London.

A trip to the Warrior Games in Colorado a year earlier had been the inspiration, as Harry saw firsthand how sport helped inspire recovery and support rehabilitation of wounded troops.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]