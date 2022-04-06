Meghan’s three-year post as animal welfare charity patron has ended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Meghan’s three-year post as animal welfare charity patron has ended

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 6.55pm
The Duchess of Sussex meets Foxy during a visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity she is now supporting as patron, at its offices in north-west London (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex meets Foxy during a visit to Mayhew, an animal welfare charity she is now supporting as patron, at its offices in north-west London (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex has urged the public to support an animal welfare charity after announcing her time as its patron has ended.

Meghan served a three-year term as the figure head of Mayhew, which she championed during her time in the UK and after stepping down as a working royal and moving with Harry to California in 2020.

Howard Bridges, Mayhew’s chief executive, said “we have mutually agreed to end the patronage”, which expired at the beginning of the year, but said the duchess would continue to support their ambitions.

Royal visit to Mayhew charity
The Duchess of Sussex meets Maggi a Jack Russell during a visit to Mayhew in 2019 (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

In a message posted on the charity’s website, the duchess wrote: “Though my time as patron of Mayhew has come to a close, my unwavering support has not.

“I encourage each of you to support in whatever way you are able.

“The emotional support of a rescue animal is unparalleled—as you’ll soon realise: it is not you who saves them, it is they who save you.”

The charity was founded in 1886 and today sees itself as an animal welfare social worker, keeping cats and dogs, whether family pets or companions for the homeless, safe and well alongside their owners, and supporting communities.

It has a pet refuge service in London, provides vet services to vulnerable owners and has a team of animal welfare officers who work with local residents helping local communities and also has operations abroad in places like Afghanistan and India.

The duchess has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the past few years including a Guy, a Beagle, and the Sussexes also have a black Labrador thought to be named Pula.

Royal visit to Mayhew charity
Meghan became friends with another dog – a Jack Russell called Minnie at the Mayhew (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Meghan reveals in her message her “dear friend” animal behaviourist Oli Juste, who introduced her to Mayhew, died unexpectedly in January but there will be a lasting legacy to him.

She said: “In his memory, we will be creating the Oli Juste wing at Mayhew, to shelter the animals who may have a harder time finding their forever homes.

“Because much like Oli, they will never be forgotten, and they will always be loved.”

Mayhew’s chief executive said: “It has been an incredible privilege for Mayhew to have worked closely with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, since 2019 when she became our Royal patron for a three-year term.

“It has been a busy and productive three years together where we have gained so much from her kind support.

“As we look to the future, Mayhew has launched an exciting new strategy to maximise our critical animal welfare work.

“Although we have mutually agreed to end the patronage, as a committed rescue pet parent, the duchess will continue to support Mayhew and champion our ambitions.

“The duchess has generously made a donation in memory of her much-loved friend Oli Juste, the well-known dog trainer and behaviourist, and we are naming a wing in his honour at our London rehoming centre.”

