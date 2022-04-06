Emmy Awards held on September 12 with nominees announced in July By Press Association April 6 2022, 10.01pm The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The 74th Emmy Awards will be held on September 12. Nominations for the best in TV will be announced on July 12, the television academy and network said on Wednesday. The ceremony’s host, producers and other details will be announced later. Last year’s ceremony, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, had a limited in-person theatre audience because of Covid-19 concerns. But it was closer to business as usual after 2020’s largely virtual event. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Adele Roberts and Stephen Fry among nominees at Audio and Radio Industry Awards Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin leads Bafta TV awards nominations British animator says fellow nominees ‘upset’ as categories cut from live show cHeRries Awards 2022: The best and brightest HR professionals revealed