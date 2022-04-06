Sergio Aguero statue to be unveiled on 10-year anniversary of title-winning goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sergio Aguero statue to be unveiled on 10-year anniversary of title-winning goal

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 10.31pm
Sergio Aguero celebrates his title-winning goal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sergio Aguero celebrates his title-winning goal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manchester City will unveil a statue of Sergio Aguero on the 10th anniversary of his title-clinching goal against QPR next month, the club have announced.

The Argentinian, City’s record goalscorer, famously struck in the fourth minute of added time of the final game of the 2011-12 season at the Etihad Stadium to snatch the Premier League crown from Manchester United.

The unveiling of the statute alongside the sculptures of team-mates Vincent Kompany and David Silva already at the stadium will be the centre-piece of a day of celebrations marking a decade since that 3-2 win on May 13.

The statue will be unveiled on the 10th anniversary of Aguero's dramatic title-clinching winner against QPR
The statue will be unveiled on the 10th anniversary of Aguero's dramatic title-clinching winner against QPR (Dave Thompson/PA)

The club will also hold a balloted event for 2,000 fans at which various members of the title-winning squad, including Aguero, will be in attendance with interviews held on stage.

A statement read: “Manchester City is delighted to announce it will be holding a series of events and activities in Manchester and across the globe to celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘93:20’, its historic match against Queens Park Rangers, which saw the team score twice in injury time in what was arguably one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history, to be crowned champions for the first time in 44 years.”

The statue will join sculptures of team-mates Vincent Kompany (pictured) and David Silva already in place at the Etihad Stadium
The statue will join sculptures of team-mates Vincent Kompany (pictured) and David Silva already in place at the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

It added: “Sergio Aguero’s legacy will be honoured through the unveiling of a statue designed and created by renowned sculptor, Andy Scott.”

Aguero left City last summer after scoring a club record 260 goals and winning five Premier League titles over 10 years.

He joined Barcelona but retired on health grounds in December.

