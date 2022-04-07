On this day in 2007: Greg Rusedski announces retirement from tennis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Greg Rusedski announced his retirement from tennis on this day in 2007 after helping Great Britain seal Davis Cup victory against Holland.

Rusedski partnered Jamie Murray to a crucial 6-1 3-6 6-3 7-6 (5) doubles win over Robin Haase and Rogier Wassen, which gave Britain an unassailable 3-0 lead in Birmingham.

He then told the BBC on court: “It was a proud moment considering this is going to be my last match.

Rusedski, left, and Jamie Murray celebrate after beating Holland’s Robin Haase and Rogier Wassen at Birmingham’s NEC Arena (Rui Vieira/PA)

“I’m officially retiring on a win today. I’m retired now, I can enjoy life like everybody else. Now it’s time to move on.”

Rusedski, then 33, had been expected to retire at some time during that year and ended speculation after the Davis Cup win had secured Britain an elite World Group play-off, which they went on to win 4-1 against Croatia the following September.

“I wanted to play one more tie at home,” Rusedski added. “It’s been a tough last year and now, with a family, your life changes. I felt like I couldn’t do it any more.”

Rusedski, born in Montreal, had turned professional in 1991 and became a British citizen in 1995.

Rusedski rose to British number one and fourth in the world after his US Open final defeat in 1997 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The former British number one reached a career-high fourth in the world rankings and, after losing to Pat Rafter in the 1997 US Open final, he won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The left-hander’s booming serve and volley game seemed ideally suited to Wimbledon, but the furthest he got was the quarter-finals, losing out to Frenchman Cedric Pioline in four sets in 1997.

He won 15 ATP Tour titles, securing his last one in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2005 on the same court he had won his first 12 years earlier.