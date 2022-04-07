On this day in 2007: Greg Rusedski announces retirement from tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On this day in 2007: Greg Rusedski announces retirement from tennis

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 6.01am
Greg Rusedski waves to the crowd after announcing his retirement at the end of his Davis Cup doubles match in Birmingham (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Greg Rusedski announced his retirement from tennis on this day in 2007 after helping Great Britain seal Davis Cup victory against Holland.

Rusedski partnered Jamie Murray to a crucial 6-1 3-6 6-3 7-6 (5) doubles win over Robin Haase and Rogier Wassen, which gave Britain an unassailable 3-0 lead in Birmingham.

He then told the BBC on court: “It was a proud moment considering this is going to be my last match.

Rusedski, left, and Jamie Murray celebrate after beating Holland’s Robin Haase and Rogier Wassen at Birmingham’s NEC Arena (Rui Vieira/PA)

“I’m officially retiring on a win today. I’m retired now, I can enjoy life like everybody else. Now it’s time to move on.”

Rusedski, then 33, had been expected to retire at some time during that year and ended speculation after the Davis Cup win had secured Britain an elite World Group play-off, which they went on to win 4-1 against Croatia the following September.

“I wanted to play one more tie at home,” Rusedski added. “It’s been a tough last year and now, with a family, your life changes. I felt like I couldn’t do it any more.”

Rusedski, born in Montreal, had turned professional in 1991 and became a British citizen in 1995.

Rusedski rose to British number one and fourth in the world after his US Open final defeat in 1997 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The former British number one reached a career-high fourth in the world rankings and, after losing to Pat Rafter in the 1997 US Open final, he won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The left-hander’s booming serve and volley game seemed ideally suited to Wimbledon, but the furthest he got was the quarter-finals, losing out to Frenchman Cedric Pioline in four sets in 1997.

He won 15 ATP Tour titles, securing his last one in Newport, Rhode Island, in 2005 on the same court he had won his first 12 years earlier.

