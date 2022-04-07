Masters start delayed by half an hour due to bad weather at Augusta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Masters start delayed by half an hour due to bad weather at Augusta

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 11.27am
The opening day was delayed due to bad weather (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The start of play in the first round of the 86th Masters was delayed due to bad weather on Thursday.

Thunderstorms which forced Wednesday’s par-three contest to be abandoned continued through the evening and overnight in Augusta.

Tournament officials announced that the first group would start at 8.30am local time instead of 8am, with Tom Watson joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters at 8.15.

The trio will hit tee shots on the opening hole before retiring to the clubhouse.

The delay meant Tiger Woods was now scheduled to tee off at 11.04 local time following his remarkable recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in February last year.

“It’s just truly amazing,” Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in his annual pre-tournament press conference. “I don’t even know how else to say it.

“I would have probably taken some pretty high odds a few weeks or a few months ago whether or not he would be here.

“But when you think about it, it really shouldn’t surprise us. He is one of the most determined, dedicated athletes that I have ever seen in my life.

“I saw him last Tuesday when he was out practicing, he was in great spirits and had (his son) Charlie with him.

“It was interesting in his press conference that he said the only real issue is walking, that his golf swing’s fine. So who knows what might happen this week. But we are excited he’s here.”

