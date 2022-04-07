Covid hospital staff absences rise for fourth week in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid hospital staff absences rise for fourth week in a row

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 11.31am Updated: April 7 2022, 1.05pm
The number of NHS staff at hospitals in England off due to Covid has risen for the fourth week in a row, new figures show.

An average of 28,560 NHS staff at hospital trusts in England were ill with coronavirus or having to self-isolate each day in the week to April 3, according to data from NHS England.

This is up 4% on the previous week, but the rate of increase appears to be slowing after previous week-on-week rises of 19% and 31%.

HEALTH Coronavirus Absences
(PA Graphics)

The figures suggest that, on average, one in 33 (3%) NHS staff working in hospital trusts were off sick or self-isolating due to Covid each day last week, based on the latest available NHS workforce data.

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “Today’s figures sum up just how busy NHS staff currently are.

“Alongside increasing numbers of Covid and emergency patients and with 94% of beds now occupied, they are also dealing with the highest number of staff off sick due to the virus for 10 weeks – an average of 28,500 staff each day.

“Despite the sustained demand, staff are continuing to focus on addressing the Covid-19 backlogs and roll out the NHS spring booster programme, so please come forward for your Covid jabs, and if you need NHS help, use the NHS 111 online service.”

HEALTH Coronavirus Hospitals
(PA Graphics)

The NHS England figures, published on Thursday, also show that the seven-day average number of Covid staff absences at English hospital trusts has fallen across two regions.

The largest fall was 4% in the south west, down from an average of 4,137 a day to 3,976, while there was a 1% fall in the east of England from 2,571 to 2,537.

However, the north east and Yorkshire saw the largest rise in Covid hospital staff absences, up 13% from 4,990 to 5,612.

The Royal College of Nursing director for England, Patricia Marquis, said: “Covid-19-related absences continue to rise sharply amongst NHS staff, climbing by more than 80% in the last month.

“As systems declare critical incidents and patients face long waits for emergency care, the weekly release of key data from the NHS comes to an end today. Alongside the British Medical Association, we are calling for this to still be released in the interests of transparency.

“Nursing staff must be assured the pressure they face with high bed occupancy and understaffing is not resting on them alone.”

