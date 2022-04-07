Businessman’s wife in money dispute not able to pay lawyers, judge told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Businessman’s wife in money dispute not able to pay lawyers, judge told

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 11.37am Updated: April 7 2022, 12.09pm
Lady Hiroko Barclay (left) leaves the High Court in London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Lady Hiroko Barclay (left) leaves the High Court in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay’s ex-wife has not been able to pay lawyers representing her in a High Court fight over money, a judge has been told.

Sir Jonathan Cohen is overseeing the latest round of the dispute between 87-year-old Sir Frederick and Lady Hiroko Barclay at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Lady Barclay says Sir Frederick has breached court orders to hand over money following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

The 78-year-old has accused him of being in contempt of court and asked Sir Jonathan to consider committing him to jail.

Lawyers representing Sir Frederick have indicated that he will mount a defence.

Lady Hiroko Barclay (left) leaves the High Court (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Lady Hiroko Barclay has accused her estranged husband, Sir Frederick Barclay, of being in contempt of court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Jonathan has ruled that Sir Frederick should pay Lady Barclay sums totalling £100 million.

A barrister leading Lady Barclay’s legal team told the judge on Thursday that money has not been paid.

“Not a penny has been paid towards the £100 million order,” Stewart Leech QC told Sir Jonathan.

“My client has not been able to pay a penny towards our costs.”

He said £400,000 has been paid to cover Sir Frederick’s legal costs.

The judge was told at an earlier hearing that Sir Frederick is being financially supported by nephews.

Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay after receiving their knighthoods
Sir Frederick Barclay, right, and his twin brother, Sir David, after receiving their knighthoods in 2000 (Michael Stephens/PA)

Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David, were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Sir David died in January last year, aged 86.

Their business interests included the Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.

Sir Jonathan criticised Sir Frederick in a earlier ruling, saying he had behaved in a “reprehensible” fashion during the dispute.

The judge said the businessman had sold a luxury yacht and “applied the equity for his own use” in breach of orders.

He said Lady Barclay had wanted £120 million and Sir Frederick had made an offer which might have led her to getting nothing.

Sir Jonathan wants to consider evidence relating to Sir Frederick’s mental capacity, and is due to oversee a further hearing in June.

Mr Leech said lawyers representing Sir Frederick had indicated that a decision on whether the businessman had breached orders might not be possible for some months.

He said Sir Frederick’s age had to be taken into account and told the judge that any “drawing out” of proceedings would be wrong.

Charles Howard QC, leading Sir Frederick’s legal team, said it would be “grossly unfair” to suggest the businessman was employing “delaying tactics”.

Sir Frederick was not at Thursday’s hearing but watched by video link.

Lady Barclay was in court.

Sources close to Lady Barclay indicated outside court that she had run up lawyers’ bills of more than £300,000.

