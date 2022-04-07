Jesse Marsch focused on continuing to lift Leeds, not the Premier League table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Jesse Marsch focused on continuing to lift Leeds, not the Premier League table

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 2.33pm Updated: April 7 2022, 3.59pm
Jesse Marsch’s men face Watford this weekend (PA)
Jesse Marsch’s men face Watford this weekend (PA)

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch insists he will not be dwelling on the Premier League table as his side resume their relegation battle.

The Whites take on second-bottom Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in another crucial top-flight clash which carries extra significance after Burnley’s win against Everton on Wednesday night.

Marsch said: “The reality is we’re still in a relegation battle. We know that. We’re not foolish or naive to that.

“But watching the table doesn’t do anything to impact our work process. The best thing for us is to control ourselves and not stress about what the external situation is and I think we’ve done a really good job at that.”

Leeds sit three points above the relegation zone, six points better off than third-bottom Burnley, who have two games in hand.

Saturday’s opponents Watford are eight points adrift of Leeds with a game in hand and will drag the West Yorkshire club deeper into the mire with victory.

Marsch added: “I’ve tried to stay focused and calm and disciplined with that mentality since I’ve been here and I think it’s impacted us in a positive way.

“None of us think that we’re done or we are safe or that we’re a completed project. It’s all about pushing every day to be better and by doing that we know we can fight for more points.”

Marsch could choose from an unchanged squad, with no new injury concerns following last week’s 1-1 home draw against Southampton, while fit-again midfielder Kalvin Phillips is pushing for his first start since December.

Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (hamstring), Junior Firpo (knee) and Jamie Shackleton remain sidelined, but Leo Hjelde is available after recovering from knee surgery.

Everton v Leeds United – Premier League – Goodison Park
Leo Hjelde, centre, is back in contention for Leeds (PA)

Marsch will take charge of his sixth game for Leeds at Watford after replacing Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February, with a record of two wins, two defeats and a draw.

The American believes his players are showing more belief than they did when he first arrived at Elland Road.

He added: “In general, there’s a confidence the team believes in themselves more than they did I think a month ago.

“I’ve spoken openly with them about that. But the key is to use that confidence in ways to continue to propel us forward and not to get comfortable and think everything is OK.

“But that urgency and that mindset to push every day has helped us to get to a better place than we were and we have to continue to use that to be even better a month from now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]