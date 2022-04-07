Covid death rates highest for Bangladeshi and Pakistani groups in Omicron wave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid death rates highest for Bangladeshi and Pakistani groups in Omicron wave

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 2.43pm
People from Bangladeshi and Pakistani backgrounds have experienced greater risk of death involving Covid-19 during the Omicron wave of infections than all other ethnic groups, new analysis shows (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

People from Bangladeshi and Pakistani backgrounds have experienced greater risk of death involving Covid-19 during the Omicron wave of infections than all other ethnic groups, new analysis shows.

Mortality rates for Bangladeshi males in England have been 2.7 times higher than those for white British males, while Pakistani males have recorded rates 2.2 times higher.

Among Bangladeshi and Pakistani females, rates have been 1.9 times and 2.5 times higher respectively.

The findings are similar to patterns observed in the second and third waves of the pandemic, but not the first wave in the spring and summer of 2020, when rates of death involving coronavirus were highest among black African and Caribbean groups.

All rates have been calculated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) based on deaths in England that occurred between January 10 and February 16 2022.

The ONS has defined this period as the fourth wave of Covid-19.

The analysis shows that rates of death involving Covid-19 have been higher for most ethnic minority groups compared with the white British group since Omicron became the main variant.

For males of black Caribbean and African background, the rates have been 1.6 and 1.3 times greater respectively, with lower figures for Indian (1.1) and mixed (1.0) groups.

Among females, mortality rates are higher for mixed (1.4), black Caribbean (1.3) and Indian (1.2) groups, but have been slightly lower for women of black African background, with deaths 0.9 times the equivalent figure for the white British group.

The low number of deaths so far in the fourth wave means it is “difficult to assess the statistical significant of comparisons between groups”, but “several main patterns” are similar to those observed earlier in the pandemic, the ONS said.

“In the future, analyses over longer time periods with more data should allow for more precise estimates,” it added.

