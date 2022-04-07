Arrest figure tops 100 during week of protests at oil terminal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Arrest figure tops 100 during week of protests at oil terminal

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 3.21pm
Police officers look at activists from Just Stop Oil taking part in a blockade at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal, Warwickshire, on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)
Police officers look at activists from Just Stop Oil taking part in a blockade at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal, Warwickshire, on Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

More than 100 arrests have been made at a major fuel terminal during a week of protests by Just Stop Oil campaigners.

Warwickshire Police said on Thursday that officers had made a further 15 arrests overnight at the Kingsbury oil depot, including for offences of criminal damage and going equipped, with all those detained currently in custody.

The force said in a statement: “A large policing presence remains in the area.

Just Stop Oil protest
The scene at the Kingsbury oil terminal last Sunday (Jacob King/PA)

“We will always respect people’s right to peaceful protest but we are committed to taking action against those who break the law and significantly impact on the lives and livelihoods of others.”

Those arrested overnight ranged in age from 25 to 71 and included a man from Germany.

Chief Inspector Darren Webster said: “Officers remain at the site of the protests and are taking action where we identify offences have been committed.

“I would like to reassure local people the protests today have been contained to the area around Trinity Road and there is only minimal disruption to the local community and local road network.”

