Titanic life jacket to be displayed in visitor centre in island of Ireland first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Titanic life jacket to be displayed in visitor centre in island of Ireland first

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 3.25pm Updated: April 7 2022, 5.59pm
One of only six life jackets remaining from RMS Titanic has gone on display at Titanic Belfast to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the world’s most famous ship. Pictured is Rodney McCullough, Former Official Historian for Harland & Wolff preparing the artefact before it went on display. (
One of only six life jackets remaining from RMS Titanic has gone on display at Titanic Belfast to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the world’s most famous ship. Pictured is Rodney McCullough, Former Official Historian for Harland & Wolff preparing the artefact before it went on display. (

One of only six remaining life jackets from the Titanic is to go on public display in Belfast in an island of Ireland first.

It will be exhibited at the Titanic Belfast visitor attraction to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the ill-fated liner later this month.

The White Star Line vessel was one of the most luxurious ever built back in 1912, but despite being described as unsinkable, she foundered after striking an iceberg on her maiden voyage to New York with the loss of more than 1,500 lives.

It is understood to be the first time the life jacket has been on public display on the island of Ireland.

The life jacket was recovered from the field of debris by Robert Edwards, quartermaster of the Cable Ship Mackay-Bennett which was the first of four ships chartered by the White Star Line to search for bodies in the aftermath of the sinking.

It is made of linen and cork and described as being in “fair condition with all original ribbon ties still in place”.

Titanic Belfast chief executive Judith Owens said having the life jacket at the attraction is “really something special”.

The Great Liners – Titanic
The RMS Titanic (PA)

“There were 3,500 life jackets onboard but only six remain, so this is a unique, and very emotive, opportunity for the public to see a piece of history in real life,” she said.

“It is especially poignant to have the authentic artefact on display as we commemorate the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic and honour all the lives that were sadly lost.”

Rodney McCullough, former official historian for Harland & Wolff added: “I joined Harland & Wolff in 1959 and many of my colleagues knew of people who worked in the drawing offices in 1912.

“I remember them telling stories of the shock and confusion when the news hit about Titanic’s tragic fate.

“Seeing the life jacket in person makes everything suddenly very real and reminds us of what a tragedy this story really was.”

Titanic Belfast will mark the 110th anniversary with A Night To Remember on Thursday April 14.

Visitors will be guided on a living history tour taking you on a journey of reflection, hearing the story of Titanic through the eyes of those whose lives were shaped by her journey.

Guests are invited to then join a candle lighting ceremony at 11.40pm on the slipways, marking the exact time that Titanic struck the iceberg thus sealing its fate.

The tour leaves every 10 minutes from 8pm until 9.40pm.

Booking is essential and tickets cost £15.

For further information on the display of the life jacket or to book tickets for A Night To Remember go to www.titanicbelfast.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]