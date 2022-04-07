Woman jailed for creating ‘to-do list and toolkit’ in plan to murder ex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Woman jailed for creating ‘to-do list and toolkit’ in plan to murder ex

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 3.43pm
Sophie George, who plotted to kidnap, torture and kill a former lover, has been jailed for 13-and-a-half years (Sussex Police/PA)
Sophie George, who plotted to kidnap, torture and kill a former lover, has been jailed for 13-and-a-half years (Sussex Police/PA)

A 20-year-old woman who created a “meticulous” to-do list and a “murder toolkit” has been jailed for plotting to kidnap, torture and kill a former lover.

Sophie George was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in prison at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The defendant, of Highbrook Close, Brighton, East Sussex, had arranged to be picked up by the 23-year-old victim on October 10 2020.

George, who was 18 at the time, then insisted that he drive her to a location where she collected two filled shopping bags.

Sophie George’s murder ‘to-do’ list (Sussex Police/PA)

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “As the pair continued on their journey, George became insistent they drive to a nearby park and on several occasions grabbed the wheel.

“As her victim resisted, George pulled out a knife in Selsfield Drive and threatened him.

“A struggle ensued as the pair left the van and fought in the street, during which the victim managed to throw the knife into a bush.

“George bit her victim’s finger down to the bone while he made a 999 call to the police, as did a watching member of the public.”

The spokesman said that after officers arrested George they found the “sinister” contents of her bags.

He said these included “protective clothing, cleaning equipment such as bleach, duct tape and a Stanley knife – all linked to plans to kidnap, murder and ultimately cover up her crimes.”

A search of George’s address also found a number of “to-do lists”, featuring plans including “drive to grave site”, “tourture (sic)”, and “walk him to site, kill and bury”.

Cleaning products were among the items in Sophie George’s ‘murder toolkit’ (Sussex Police/PA)

Detective Superintendent Jon Hull said: “This was a cold, pre-meditated plan to kidnap, torture and murder an innocent man, with clear steps to then cover up the crime.

“I am in no doubt that George would have followed through with her hugely disturbing ‘to-do list’ were it not for the victim overpowering her and the prompt response of our officers to bring her into custody.

“I would like to thank the victim for his support in this investigation, the member of the public who called 999, and everyone involved – particularly Detective Paul Thomas, who was in charge of the investigation – for helping to take a dangerous individual off the streets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier